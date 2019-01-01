Abstract

Suicide is a global phenomenon with about 79% of suicides occurring in low and middle-income countries. This study investigated current trends, demographics, and characteristics of completed suicides based on reports from leading Pakistani Newspapers. This study performed a qualitative analysis of completed suicides in Pakistan's four newspapers from January 1st, 2019, through December 31st, 2020. Data about socio-demographic characteristics, methods of suicide, possible motives, and associated features were analyzed. 2295 suicides were reported in Pakistan during 2019 and 2020. About 61.87% were completed by men, and 38.12% by women. The most suicides occurred in individuals ages < 30 years. The predominant method of suicide in this group was ingestion of poisonous substances. The most commonly reported reasons for suicide were domestic conflicts, financial problems, and failure in love/marriage. By providing insight into characteristics of suicide, this study highlights the need for effective suicide prevention policies and programs to tackle rising rates of suicide in Pakistan.

Language: en