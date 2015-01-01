Abstract

Hope is essential to mental health recovery, yet little is known about how mental health services can foster hope. This paper addresses the question: How can mental health services influence the sense of hope experienced by people who access their services? Sixty-one people who accessed a new mental health service were interviewed about their experiences, including about how the service had influenced their sense of hope. Interviews were analysed using constant comparative analysis. The data revealed that hope increased when people perceived positive changes in themselves and their circumstances: developing new understandings and perspectives; having effective strategies to manage challenges; seeing progress or having plans; and having support. Changes were attributed to three major features of the service: accessibility; staff competence and wisdom; and caring interactions. The findings highlight that, while individual clinicians are important, other interactions with services and the wider service context are also critical for facilitating hope.

