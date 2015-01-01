Abstract

In times of peace and except for terrorist attacks, fatalities by explosions are rare. Fireworks have deadly potential, especially self-made or illegally acquired devices. The use of professional pyrotechnics by untrained persons poses a life-threatening hazard. We present a case of devastating blunt force and blast injuries to the head and chest of a young man. After ignition of a display shell (syn. a real shell or mortar shell) without the use of a launching pipe, the device hit the man's face, nearly simultaneously followed by the explosion of the burst charge. The autopsy revealed injuries to the face and forehead as well as extensive tissue structure damage and a massive contusion with a bloody edema of the lungs. Autopsy results are supplemented with CT imaging and 3D reconstruction of the fractured mid face, as well as histological and toxicological examinations. This case of a misused display shell demonstrates both its devastating destructive potential and the corresponding and rarely observed injury pattern.

