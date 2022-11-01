|
Citation
|
Kercher KA, Steinfeldt JA, Rettke DJ, Zuidema TR, Walker MJ, Martinez Kercher VM, Silveyra P, Seo DC, Macy JT, Hulvershorn LA, Kawata K. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36610880
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Age of first exposure to American football and head impact kinematics have been used to examine the effect of head impacts on mental health outcomes. These measures coupled with retrospective and cross-sectional designs have contributed to conflicting results. The purpose of this study was to identify the effect of one season of head impact exposure, age of first exposure to football, and psychological need satisfaction on acute mental health outcomes in adolescent football players.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Anxiety; Mental health; Adolescence; Football; Head impacts; Psychological needs; Subconcussive; Thriving