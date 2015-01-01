Abstract

This questionnaire-based study aimed to investigate the drug crime scene experienced by drug-related police officers and the perceptions of drug test kits by them before initiating the development of drug test kits to detect 16 types of drugs. The subjects were 57 drug-related police officers. Most of the respondents (96.5%) had <10 years of experience in drug-related work. Respondents were questioned about the drug scene investigation and perceptions of drug test kits. The questionnaire about drug test kits included the question on 'simple/rapid drug test kit' and 'electronic portable drug analyzer' regarding the disadvantages of existing kits and expecting features when a new kit is developed. First, in the on-site survey, the drug-related crime occurred at the suspect's house (47.8%), and methamphetamine (35.0%) and γ-hydroxybutyric acid (19.5%) were mainly found. In the awareness survey on drug test kits, most respondents (67.2%) had an experience of using 'simple/rapid drug test kits', whereas 17.5% for the 'electronic portable drug analyzer'. In the case of 'simple/rapid drug test kit', the false-positive rate reached 53.8% by a misinterpretation due to ambiguous color change (47.6%). The inaccuracy of the result (33.3%) was the most concern in 'electronic portable drug analyzer'. Respondents most favored pipette type for sample collector when a new kit is developed. In addition, they preferred the smaller kit with short detection times in both kit types. This survey could be applied to the development of efficient and practical kits for police officers working in drug-related fields.

Language: en