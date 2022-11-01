Abstract

PURPOSE AND BACKGROUND: Voxel-based morphometry (VBM) and surfaced-based morphometry (SBM) investigate the characteristics of gray matter (GM) in various diseases such as post-traumatic anosmia (PTA). This study uses SBM and VBM to examine neuroanatomical measurements of GM and its functional correlates in patients with PTA.



METHODS: MRI images and olfactory test results were collected from 39 PTA patients and 39 healthy controls. Sniffin' Sticks test was used to assess olfactory function. GM structure was analyzed using CAT12 and FreeSurfer, and olfactory bulb (OB) volume and olfactory sulcus (OS) depth were calculated using 3D-Slicer.



RESULTS: Anosmic patients showed lower scores in the Sniffin' Sticks olfactory test, as well as reduction of OB volume and OS depth compared to control subjects. In these patients, overlapping changes were found between the VBM and SBM findings in the areas with significant effects, in particular, orbitofrontal cortex, superior and middle frontal gyrus, superior and middle temporal gyrus, anterior cingulate cortex, and insular cortex. Using SBM, decreased cortical thickness clusters were located in inferior and superior parietal gyrus. Further analysis in the region of interest demonstrated correlations between the orbitofrontal cortex and odor threshold score as well as the middle frontal gyrus and smell loss duration.



CONCLUSION: These findings show that the morphological alterations in the OB, OS, and the central olfactory pathways might contribute to the pathogenic mechanism of olfactory dysfunction after head injury.

Language: en