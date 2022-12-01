SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Clark JM, Adanty K, Post A, Hoshizaki TB, Clissold J, McGoldrick A, Hill J, Annaidh AN, Gilchrist MD. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2023; 26(1): e77.

(Copyright © 2023, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsams.2022.12.008

36610754

The authors regret that they did not obtain relevant permission from the copyright holder of the images from which figures 1 and 7 were adapted, before submitting the manuscript for this article to Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport. This also refers to the partial use of methodology which has not been referenced properly.

The authors confirm that they have now obtained retrospective permission from the copyright holder and that the following acknowledgement should be added underneath figures 1 and 7 "Adapted with permission from "McIntosh AS, McDowdell B, 1992, A field and laboratory study of the performance of pedal cycle helmets in real accidents. Proceedings of the 17th IRCOBI Conference, September 9-11, Verona, Italy".
The authors would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused.


