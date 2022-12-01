|
Clark JM, Adanty K, Post A, Hoshizaki TB, Clissold J, McGoldrick A, Hill J, Annaidh AN, Gilchrist MD. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2023; 26(1): e77.
(Copyright © 2023, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36610754
The authors regret that they did not obtain relevant permission from the copyright holder of the images from which figures 1 and 7 were adapted, before submitting the manuscript for this article to Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport. This also refers to the partial use of methodology which has not been referenced properly.
