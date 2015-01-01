Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim was to investigate the relationship between OCT findings and suicidal behavior (SB) in patients with Bipolar Disorder type 1 (BPD1) in comparison to healthy controls.



METHODS: Forty five euthymic BPD1 patients with previous suicide attempts (BPD1+), 46 euthymic BPD1 patients without previous suicide attempts (BPD1-) and 63 healthy controls were included. The subjects were evaluated with Sociodemographic Data Form, SCID, Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire, Beck Depression Inventory, Young Mania Rating Scale and OCT.



RESULTS: All OCT measures were lower in patients with BPD1 than healthy controls (p<0.001). While no significant differences were found between (BPD1+) and (BPD1-) in all GCC levels and inferior RNFL values (p>0.05), the superior RNFL and global RNFL values were found to be lower in the (BPD1+) than in the (BPD1-) (p=0.037, p=0.028, respectively). Global RNFL was found to significantly predict suicide risk in a multivariate logistic regression model (p=0.024 Exp(B):0.930).



CONCLUSIONS: Neurodegeneration might occur during the course of BPD1 and SB. Decreased RNFL may be important for neurodegeneration related to SB.

Language: en