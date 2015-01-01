|
Citation
|
Zacher H. Sci. Rep. 2023; 13(1): e337.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36611051
|
Abstract
|
Many companies host an annual Christmas or holiday party which, for many employees, represents a fun, meaningful, and ritualized event closely linked to the organization's culture. However, the factors that relate to employees' satisfaction or dissatisfaction with this event, as well as to their positive and negative affect associated with this event, are currently not well understood. Accordingly, the current study aimed to explore how employee characteristics (e.g., demographics, employment characteristics, attitudes), organizational characteristics (i.e., human relations, open systems, rational goal, internal process culture), and event characteristics (e.g., location, activities, heavy drinking, inappropriate behavior of supervisors or colleagues, ritual features) are related to employee happiness. Data were provided by 359 employees from various organizations in Germany, who completed an online survey at the beginning of January 2019.
Language: en