Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Skiing and snowboarding are popular winter sports with significant youth participation and inherent potential for injury. We investigated the relationship between age and injury characteristics exhibited by youth skiers and snowboarders.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, we investigated injury characteristics among youth skiers and snowboarders at a ski resort, examining the association between age and injury type. We compared injury characteristics among young children (aged 3-6 y), school-aged children (aged 7-14 y), and older adolescents (aged 15-17 y) using χ(2), and examined predictive variables for injuries at different anatomical locations using logistic regression.



RESULTS: Compared with snowboarding, skiing was associated with greater odds of lower extremity (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]=6.8, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.89, 9.47, P<0.001) and head/face/neck (aOR=1.63, 95% CI: 1.20, 2.21, P=0.002) injuries. Compared with skiing, snowboarding was associated with greater odds of upper extremity injury (aOR=5.9, 95% CI: 4.6, 7.6, P<0.001). Age group significantly affected injury mechanism (χ(2) [df=12, n=1129]=42.882, P<0.0001) and diagnosis (χ(2) [df=12, n=1129]=43.093, P<0.0001). Young child skiers had the highest proportion of injuries to the head/neck/face and lower extremities and a significantly higher proportion of collision injuries and fractures than older skiers. Young child skiers most frequently injured the lower leg/ankle, while older skiers most frequently injured the knee.



CONCLUSIONS: Youth skiers exhibited predominately lower extremity injuries, while snowboarders exhibited predominately upper extremity injuries. Age significantly affected injury mechanism and injury diagnosis in youth skiers. Specifically, younger skiers tended to suffer more fractures and collision injuries than older youth skiers.

