Abstract

Public stigma toward those experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia in the general population is high; yet research into such stigma within the diverse Latino communities remains under-investigated. This study employed a randomized experimental vignette methodology to assess various domains of public stigma toward individuals experiencing psychosis and/or diabetes within Latino communities. A communitybased sample of 243 Latino adults participated. Contrary to our expectations, respondents who were more sympathetic toward those with mental health problems tended to score higher on public stigma. The belief that a person was responsible for their own mental health problems was associated with higher levels of stigma.



RESULTS indicate that perceptions of dangerousness toward someone experiencing psychosis were common, and the perception that a person was responsible for their mental health problems was associated with higher levels of stigma Results emphasize the complex nature of stigma within the diverse Latino communities and the need for ongoing research.

Language: en