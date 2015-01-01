Abstract

Research shows that exercise training programmes lead to several improvements in older adults' health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and well-being. This study will examine the effects of an active retirement programme on Portuguese older adults, investigating its effects on body composition, physical fitness, HRQoL, and physical activity level (PAL). Therefore, a parallel-group randomised controlled trial will be conducted, including body composition (height and body weight), physical fitness (strength, flexibility, agility, postural control, and gait), HRQoL, and PAL assessments before and after the application of the programme. The programme will be carried out for six months, two days per week (45 min), plus a year of follow-up. The programme will consist of six circuits with eight physical exercises each. The circuits will change at the end of the four weeks (one monthly circuit). The exercises' difficulty will increase throughout the programme, with alternatives for all the participants. If the effectiveness of the programme is demonstrated, implementation in different services and municipalities could be advised, as the actors involved in health and social services should promote the well-being of their citizens through, among others, health-related physical activity and the prevention of diseases associated with inactivity.

