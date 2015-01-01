|
Citation
|
Galeno E, Pullano E, Mourad F, Galeoto G, Frontani F. Healthcare (Basel) 2022; 11(1): e90.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36611549
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) affects approximately 740 cases per 100,000 people. Impairments related to mTBI include vertigo, dizziness, balance, gait disorders double or blurry vision, and others. The efficacy on acute or chronic phase and dosage of vestibular rehabilitation (VR) in reducing these symptoms is not clearly stated. To clarify these points, we performed a systematic review of randomised controlled trials (RCTs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; dizziness rehabilitation; vertigo rehabilitation; vestibular rehabilitation