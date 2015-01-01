Abstract

Sexual violence has increased quite rapidly. Sexual violence can be in the form of physical or verbal violence. The impact of sexual violence causes a traumatic experience that causes physical problems, psychological problems, loss of the future, and causes the risk of death. Nurses have an important role in reducing the impact of sexual violence on victims. The purpose of this study is to describe nursing interventions to reduce the impact of traumatic experiences experienced by victims of sexual violence. This study used a scoping review method. The literature used in this study is from CINAHL, PubMed, and Scopus. Keywords in this study are sexual violence, traumatic experience, impact, and victims. Search strategy used PRISMA Extension for Scoping Reviews to select articles for this study. The inclusion criteria were that the sample was female victims of sexual violence, studies employed a randomized control trial or quasi-experimental research design, and the publication period was of the last 10 years (2013-2022). We found 10 articles that matched the inclusion and exclusion criteria. The findings from this scoping review show that nursing interventions can reduce the impact of traumatic experiences on victims of sexual violence. There are three methods of nursing intervention, namely cognitive behavior, counseling, and web-based intervention. The samples are from developing and developed countries. The range of the samples are from 35-1250 respondents. Nursing interventions focus on victims in order to improve mental health and reduce the traumatic impact experienced by victims of sexual violence. The activities carried out were psychoeducation, keeping a daily journal, and discussions related to the traumatic experiences experienced. Nurses as health workers have a role to provide comprehensive nursing care to victims of sexual violence by taking into account the characteristics and impact of trauma experienced by victims of sexual violence.

Language: en