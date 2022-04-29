SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wang YN, Chen Q, Peng JR, Chen J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 20(1): e61.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20010061

PMID

36612382

Abstract

A self-built house collapsed in Changsha City, Hunan Province, on 29 April 2022, causing 53 people to be trapped and 39 people to go missing. The tragedy caused a huge loss of life, so the stability of self-built houses has a non-negligible impaction on public safety. This report presents causes of the incident, rescue operations, cause analysis, and the analytic hierarchy process (AHP). The main conclusions about the reasons for the collapse include: (a) reckless heightening, (b) unreasonable structure, (c) adverse geological conditions, (d) architectural vulnerabilities, (e) negligence of competent authorities, and (f) lack of security awareness. This paper provides a reference for avoiding similar security incidents in the future.


Language: en

Keywords

bearing capacity of foundation; design guidelines; engineering accident; house collapse

