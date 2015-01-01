Abstract

Driver's behavior characteristics (DBCs) influence car-following safety. Therefore, this paper aimed to analyze the effect of different DBCs on the car-following safety based on the desired safety margin (DSM) car-following model, which includes five DBC parameters. Based on the Monte Carlo simulation method, the effect of DBCs on car-following safety is investigated under a given rear-end collision (RECs) condition. We find that larger subjective risk perception levels can reduce RECs, a smaller acceleration sensitivity (or a larger deceleration sensitivity) can improve car-following safety, and a faster reaction ability of the driver can avoid RECs in the car-following process. It implies that DBCs would cause a traffic wave in the car-following process. Therefore, a reasonable value of DBCs can enhance traffic flow stability, and a traffic control strategy can improve car-following safety by using the adjustment of DBCs.

