Abstract

Ageism can be expressed as the discrimination, social exclusion, and even abuse of older adults. The literature suggests that certain vulnerabilities could be risk factors affecting people's ageism. Based on the Social Identity Theory, the present study aimed to examine the association of physical/psychological and social vulnerabilities with ageism. The sample consisted of 200 Israelis from the general population who completed self-report questionnaires. Hierarchical regression indicated that low well-being, high post-traumatic distress, and limited social support were associated with ageism. Furthermore, the association of post-traumatic distress with ageism increased with age. The findings expand the knowledge of vulnerabilities as risk factors for ageism, perhaps reflecting its unconscious nature, and can assist in designing interventions for people interacting with older adults.

