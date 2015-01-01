Abstract

The environmental, social, economic, cultural and demographic changes experienced in a large part of our society are translating into a greater concern for the search of sustainable responses to the concept of mobility. In this context, the main objectives of our study are: (1) to identify the topics that are addressed most frequently in the scientific literature on sustainable mobility, and (2) to analyze the most suitable models of acceptance or rejection of sustainable mobility. The methodologies used in this paper are a literature review and content analysis. This methodology is useful for the objective, systematic and replicable description of scientific literature. The results highlight the multidimensional nature of sustainable mobility and, in turn, its connection with social issues of greater importance, such as the Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, a conceptual framework is provided on models of acceptance and the use of information systems linked to sustainable mobility.

