Abstract

Evacuees of the Great East Japan Earthquake have experienced adverse, long-term physical and psychological effects, including problem drinking. This study examined the risk and recovery factors for problem drinking among evacuees between fiscal years (FY) 2012 and 2017 using data on residents in the evacuation area from the Mental Health and Lifestyle Survey. With the FY 2012 survey as a baseline, a survey comprising 15,976 men and women was conducted in the evacuation area from FY 2013 to FY 2017, examining the risk and protective factors for problem drinking. Particularly, the Cutting down, Annoyed by criticism, Guilty feeling, and Eye-opener (CAGE) questionnaire was used to evaluate problem drinking. Univariate and multivariate Cox proportional hazard models were constructed to identify the risk and recovery factors of problem drinking. The findings indicated that the male gender, insufficient sleep, job change, trauma symptoms, mental illness, family financial issues, and heavy drinking (≥4 drinks per day) were significant risk factors for the incidence of problem drinking among the evacuees. Furthermore, a high blood pressure diagnosis could exacerbate problem drinking among men, while younger age and a diabetes mellitus diagnosis could increase problem drinking among women. Trauma symptoms and heavy drinking inhibited recovery from problem drinking after the disaster. Understanding these factors can shape effective long-term intervention strategies to physically and psychologically support evacuees.

