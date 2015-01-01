Abstract

Increased activity during daily life is one public health initiative to reduce population inactivity. Increasing temperature and humidity influence walking for transport by reducing the blood supply available to exercising muscles. This study investigated effects of temperature and humidity on a perceptual cue, estimated stair slant, that can influence behaviour, and on subsequent speed of climbing. Participants (402 males, 423 females) estimated the slant of a 20.4° staircase at a university in Indonesia. Subsequently, the participants were timed covertly while climbing. As temperature and humidity increased, estimated stair slant became more exaggerated. Females estimated stair slant as steeper than males. For stair climbing, speed was reduced as temperature increased, and females climbed slower than males. Estimates of stair slant were not associated with speed of the subsequent climb. Climate influences estimates of stair slant that precede stair climbing and subsequent speed of the ascent. In this study, perception was unrelated to behaviour.

Language: en