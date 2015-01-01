Abstract

BACKGROUND: A common contributory factor to falls is the use of medicines, especially those commonly known as "fall-risk increasing drugs" (FRIDs). The use of FRIDs is common among older people (OP). However, OP and their family caregivers (FCGs) are largely unaware of FRIDs and their risks in increasing the risk of falls (ROF).



METHODS: A booklet which aims to provide information on topics related to FRIDs was developed. The booklet was reviewed by a panel of 14 reviewers, and the content validity index (CVI) for each subsection of the booklet was computed. Pilot testing of the booklet utilized a pre-post intervention study design and included 50 OP and 50 FCGs as study participants. Perceived knowledge of the participants was assessed prior to and after completing the booklet. Participants' opinions on the usefulness and usability of the booklet were also obtained.



RESULTS: The booklet contained eight sections and each subsection of the booklet had a CVI ranging from 0.93 to 1.00. Completing the booklet resulted in improved perceived knowledge scores for each perceived knowledge item among both the OP and FCG groups (all items: p-value < 0.001). The participants perceived the booklet as useful and usable, as evidenced by almost all the perceived usefulness and usability items having a score of over 4.0.



CONCLUSIONS: The FRIDs booklet developed in this study had good content validity and was widely accepted by the OP and FCGs. The positive effect on the participants' knowledge of topics related to FRIDs means that the booklet could be useful as a patient education tool to enhance FRIDs knowledge and awareness among OP and FCGs.

