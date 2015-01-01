|
Maddox A, Mackenzie L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 20(1): e438.
36612758
BACKGROUND: People with advancing dementia may be dependent on community services from home care workers and nurses to be supported at home. However, these care workers face difficulty undertaking their roles due to challenging behaviours or occupational violence. This study aimed to explore the challenges faced by home care workers and nurses working with people diagnosed with dementia in the community, to identify job demands contributing to their vulnerability to occupational violence, and to determine ways to help manage occupational violence.
sexual harassment; nurses; physical violence; BPSD; home care services; job stress