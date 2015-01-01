Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with advancing dementia may be dependent on community services from home care workers and nurses to be supported at home. However, these care workers face difficulty undertaking their roles due to challenging behaviours or occupational violence. This study aimed to explore the challenges faced by home care workers and nurses working with people diagnosed with dementia in the community, to identify job demands contributing to their vulnerability to occupational violence, and to determine ways to help manage occupational violence.



METHODS: A qualitative descriptive study was conducted by interviewing 10 homecare workers and six registered nurses from agencies in South Australia and New South Wales, Australia. Interviews were audiotaped, transcribed and inductive thematic data analysis was conducted.



RESULTS: The following themes were identified: (i) sources of threats; (ii) categories of violent, threatening or challenging behaviour; (iii) aggravating factors; (iv) early warning signs; (v) education and training; (vi) managing occupational violence, (vii) resources, (viii) outcomes associated with exposure to occupational violence.



CONCLUSION: Serious issues were identified by participants, yet very little is known about occupational violence for these community care workers.



FINDINGS can inform what aspects of work design can be improved to moderate the effects of occupational violence exposure or mitigate rates of exposure, to enable long-term services for people with dementia.

