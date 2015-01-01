Abstract

As a large number of new energy is employed as the driving force for the operation and transportation machinery of underground space projects, the lithium battery load in confined spaces, such as working faces, roadways and tunnels increases in geometric progression, and the coupled risks of heat damage and smoke poisoning caused by possible fires become more serious. In this paper, experimental and numerical methods were implemented to study the propagation mechanism of heat- and mass-induced disasters under catastrophic conditions, and a quantitative characterization model of multiple risk factors of thermal runaway and toxic gas diffusion of battery fire was proposed. The fuzzy analytical hierarchy process (FAHP) was conducted to calculate and grade the risk of lithium battery fire in a typical mine working face under multiple factors, including hazard source, personnel, working environment and emergency response. In addition, a quantitative early warning and control model was established for identified high-risk probability events. The results promote the quantitative and scientific development of multiple risk assessment and decision-making of confined space fire.

Language: en