Citation
Han L, Peng C, Xu Z. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 20(1): e573.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36612893
Abstract
This study examines the effect of commuting time on quality of life. We find that the longer the commute time workers use, the lower satisfaction with work and life they have; the long commute also causes health damage, affecting physical health and causing inactivity. However, better public transportation infrastructure can decrease commuting time, especially the construction of subways.
Keywords
quality of life; transport; commuting time; smart city