Journal Article

Citation

Han L, Peng C, Xu Z. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 20(1): e573.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20010573

PMID

36612893

Abstract

This study examines the effect of commuting time on quality of life. We find that the longer the commute time workers use, the lower satisfaction with work and life they have; the long commute also causes health damage, affecting physical health and causing inactivity. However, better public transportation infrastructure can decrease commuting time, especially the construction of subways.


Language: en

Keywords

quality of life; transport; commuting time; smart city

