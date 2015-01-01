Abstract

Global climate change has led to flood disasters increasing in terms of frequency and damage caused, which seriously threatens urban and rural security. The flood regulation (FR) service function of the ecosystem plays an important role in mitigating flood disaster risk. Previous studies on flood regulation ecosystem services (FRES) are still lacking in a cross-scale assessment of supply and demand, refined simulation of regional complex hydrology, and application of spatial zoning management. Taking the Fujian Delta as an example, this study established a cross-scale research framework based on the social-ecosystem principle. The SWAT model was used to simulate the regional hydrological runoff and calculate the macro-scale supply of FRES. Taking patches of land as units, a flood risk assessment model was constructed to calculate the micro-scale demand for FRES for urban and rural society. Through a comparison of supply and demand across spatial scales, a zoning management scheme to deal with flood disaster risk was proposed. The results showed that: (1) The supply of FRES differed greatly among the sub-basins, and the sub-basins with low supply were mostly distributed in the lower reaches of Jiulong River and the coastal areas. (2) The demand for FRES was concentrated in high-density urban built-up areas. (3) By comparing the supply and demand of FRES in sub-basin units, 2153 km(2) ecological space was identified as the primary ecological protection area, and 914 km(2) cultivated land and bare land were identified as the primary ecological restoration area. (4) By comparing the supply and demand of FRES of land patch units, 65.42 km(2) of construction land was identified as the primary intervention area. This study provides a decision-making basis for regional flood disaster management from the perspective of FRES.

Language: en