Abstract

This study aimed to explain direct and indirect relationship between psychological maltreatment, socio-psychological prevention factors, and problem behavior of adolescents based upon Jessor's protective-risk model and Haase's adolescent resilience model (ARM). A convenience sample of 138 Korean adolescents was recruited for the cross-sectional survey design. Using the collected data, the developed model was verified by structural equation modeling analysis using SPSS and AMOS program. Regarding model fit, χ(2) = 151.62 (p < 0.001), GFI = 0.908, AGFI = 0.836, CFI = 0.911, SRMR = 0.060, and RMSEA = 0.10, showing acceptable fit levels. Psychological maltreatment explained 11.5% of perceived social support; psychological maltreatment, perceived social support, and self-control explained 89.9% of resilience; psychological maltreatment and perceived social support explained 53.2% of self-control; and psychological maltreatment, perceived social support, resilience, and self-control explained 39.7% of problem behavior. Psychological maltreatment directly and indirectly influenced perceived social support, self-control, and problem behavior. Psychological maltreatment and self-control were the factors that influence problem behavior of adolescents. The findings suggest that psychological maltreatment must be eradicated to reduce problem behavior of adolescents and enhance their socio-psychological protection factors.

