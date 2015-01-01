SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pothier K, Kaushal N, Vrinceanu T, Lussier M, Bailly N, Comte F, Vu TTM, Berryman N, Bherer L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 20(1): e762.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20010762

PMID

36613083

Abstract

The application of interventions to enhance mobility in ecological settings remain understudied. This study was developed to evaluate the feasibility of training methods in a community centre and to evaluate their impact on mobility outcomes. Fifty-four participants were randomized to one of three 12-week training programs (three times/week): aerobic (AE), gross motor abilities (GMA) or cognitive (COG). Feasibility was evaluated by calculating adherence, feedback from participants and long-term participation. The impact of these interventions on mobility was assessed by comparing pre- and post-program on Timed-up-and-go (TUG) and spontaneous walking speed (SWS) performances.

RESULTS showed relatively high rates of adherence (85.1%) and long-term participation (66.7%), along with favorable feedbacks. SWS significantly improved in COG (0.10 ± 0.11 m.s(-1); p = 0.004) and AE (0.06 ± 0.11 m.s(-1); p = 0.017) groups, and TUG performance was maintained in all groups.

RESULTS of this feasibility study demonstrated successful implementation of physical and cognitive training programs, encouraging the development of real-world applications.


Language: en

Keywords

cognitive training; community centre; feasibility study; physical interventions; walking speed

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print