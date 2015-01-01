|
Lee J, Choi M, Holland MM, Radey M, Tripodi SJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 20(1): e770.
36613101
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This study aims to examine the effects of childhood bullying victimization (CBV) on substance use and criminal activity among adolescents over time. In addition, it identifies the moderating effects of gender and race/ethnicity on the associations of CBV with substance abuse and criminal activity in adolescence and young adulthood.
substance use; adolescence; childhood bullying victimization; criminal activity; young adulthood