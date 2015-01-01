|
Citation
Masri S, Shenoi EA, Garfin DR, Wu J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(1): e815.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36613138
Abstract
Major wildfires and their smoke pose a threat to public health and are becoming more frequent in the United States, particularly in California and other populated, fire-prone states. Therefore, it is crucial to understand how California residents view wildfires and engage in risk-reducing behaviors during wildfire events. Currently, there is a knowledge gap concerning this area of inquiry. We disseminated a 40-question cross-sectional survey to explore wildfire perception and knowledge along with related risk-reducing measures and policies among 807 adult residents in the fire-prone region of Orange County, California.
Language: en
Keywords
survey; wildfire; climate change; risk perception; global warming