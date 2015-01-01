Abstract

BACKGROUND: The intersections between intimate partner violence (IPV) and child abuse and neglect (CAN) have received growing attention from the research community. However, there is limited research examining the risk factors for CAN among children of battered women who have experienced severe IPV and seek refuge in shelters.



OBJECTIVE: In the current study, we examined the co-occurrence of IPV and CAN and the risk factors for CAN in a sample of battered women. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We recruited 260 battered women who were staying in women's shelters in Hong Kong.



METHODS: We analyzed the data collected from the risk assessment reports of battered women and focused on IPV against women, CAN, and risk assessment.



RESULTS: Nearly half of the battered women had reported both IPV against themselves and CAN against their children. These women were, in general, younger, unemployed, and had been living in Hong Kong for less than seven years as new immigrants. Other risk factors for CAN in violent families included women's conflicts with their partner and abusers with higher levels of stress and approval of violence.



CONCLUSIONS: This exploratory study of risk factors for the co-occurrence of IPV and CAN advances our understanding of the causes of violence against women and children in families with violence. Our findings suggest that additional integrated services should be offered to both battered women and their children during their stay in shelters and after shelter departure. Addressing IPV and CAN and reducing adverse consequences needs greater collaboration among the various stakeholders across the social services, health, educational, and legal sectors.

Language: en