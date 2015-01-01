Abstract

Trauma-related injuries in traffic-accident victims can be quite serious. Evaluating the factors contributing to traffic accidents is critical for the effective design of programs aimed at reducing traffic accidents. Therefore, this study identified which factors related to traffic accidents are associated with injury severity in hospitalized victims. Factors related to traffic accidents, injury severity, disability and data collected from blood toxicology were evaluated, along with associated severity and disability indices with data collected from toxicology on victims of traffic accidents at the largest tertiary hospital in Latin America. One hundred and twenty-eight victims of traffic accidents were included, of whom the majority were young adult men, motorcyclists, and pedestrians. The most frequent injuries were traumatic brain injury and lower-limb fractures. Alcohol use, hit-and-run victims, and longer hospital stays were shown to lead to greater injury severity. Women, elderly individuals, and pedestrians tend to suffer greater disability post-injury. Therefore, traffic accidents occur more frequently among young male adults, motorcyclists, and those who are hit by a vehicle, with trauma to the head and lower limbs being the most common injury. Injury severity is greater in pedestrians, elderly individuals and inebriated individuals. Disability was higher in older individuals, in women, and in pedestrians.

