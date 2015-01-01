|
Levante A, Petrocchi S, Bianco F, Castelli I, Lecciso F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(1): e859.
36613181
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 outbreak caused severe changes in school activities over the past two years. Teachers underwent a re-planning of their teaching approaches, shifting from face-to-face teaching formats to remote ones. These challenges resulted in high levels of burnout. The identification of risk/protective factors contributing to burnout is crucial in order to inform intervention programs. Thus, we hypothesized a mediation role of teachers' mentalizing ability (processing of emotions, a component of mentalized affectivity) on the relationship between depression, anxiety, and depersonalization (burnout dimension). Two reverse models were computed. Job satisfaction, teachers' age and gender, school grade, and length of teaching experience served as covariates.
COVID-19; anxiety; depression; mediation; burnout; mentalizing; remote teaching; teacher