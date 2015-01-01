Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the first causes of death and disability in the world. Because of the lack of macroscopical or histologic evidence of the damage, the forensic diagnosis of TBI could be particularly difficult. Considering that the activation of autophagy in the brain after a TBI is well documented in literature, the aim of this review is to find all autophagy immunohistological protein markers that are modified after TBI to propose a method to diagnose this eventuality in the brain of trauma victims. A systematic literature review on PubMed following PRISMA 2020 guidelines has enabled the identification of 241 articles. In all, 21 of these were enrolled to identify 24 markers that could be divided into two groups. The first consisted of well-known markers that could be considered for a first diagnosis of TBI. The second consisted of new markers recently proposed in the literature that could be used in combination with the markers of the first group to define the elapsed time between trauma and death. However, the use of these markers has to be validated in the future in human tissue by further studies, and the influence of other diseases affecting the victims before death should be explored.

