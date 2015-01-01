Abstract

Central nervous system (CNS) trauma, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury (SCI), represents an increasingly important health burden in view of the preventability of most injuries and the complex and expensive medical care that they necessitate. These injuries are characterized by different signs of neurodegeneration, such as oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and neuronal apoptosis. Cumulative evidence suggests that the transcriptional factor nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) plays a crucial defensive role in regulating the antioxidant response. It has been demonstrated that several natural compounds are able to activate Nrf2, mediating its antioxidant response. Some of these compounds have been tested in experimental models of SCI and TBI, showing different neuroprotective properties. In this review, an overview of the preclinical studies that highlight the positive effects of natural bioactive compounds in SCI and TBI experimental models through the activation of the Nrf2 pathway has been provided. Interestingly, several natural compounds can activate Nrf2 through multiple pathways, inducing a strong antioxidant response against CNS trauma. Therefore, some of these compounds could represent promising therapeutic strategies for these pathological conditions.

Language: en