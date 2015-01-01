Abstract

Depressive and somatic symptoms are common after traumatic brain injury (TBI). Depression after TBI can relate to worsened cognitive functioning, functional impairment, higher rates of suicide attempts, and larger health care costs. Heart rate variability (HRV) represents the activity of the autonomic nervous system (ANS), which regulates almost all vascular, visceral, and metabolic functions. Several studies show a correlation between HRV, depression, and somatic symptoms in other diseases. However, studies on autonomic dysfunction, depression, and somatic symptoms in TBI patients are lacking. This study investigated the association between reduced ANS function, depression, and somatic symptoms in TBI patients. We retrospectively recruited 136 TBI patients who underwent 24 h ambulatory Holter electrocardiography to measure autonomic dysfunction within 1 month of onset. Patients who used BDI and PHQ-15 to evaluate depressive and somatic symptoms were included. Using Pearson's correlation analysis and multiple linear regression, the association between HRV parameters and BDI and PHQ-15 was determined. The HRV parameters and BDI and PHQ-15 showed statistical significance. In addition, HRV was shown to be a significantly associated factor of BDI and PHQ-15. HRV was associated with depressive and somatic symptom severity in TBI patients. Additionally, autonomic dysfunction may serve as an associated factor of depressive and somatic symptoms in patients with TBI.

Language: en