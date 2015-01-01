Abstract

Evidence supports the view that postural sway in a quiet stance increases with clinical disease severity and dopaminergic therapy in idiopathic Parkinson's disease (PD), which, in turn, increases the risk of falling. This study evaluated the feasibility of combining disease-specific and balance-related measures as risk predictors for future falls in patients with PD. The patients with PD underwent postural sway measurements (area, length, and velocity traveled by the excursion of the center of pressure) and clinical functional scores (Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale [UPDRS] and Tinetti balance and gait score assessment) in both the on- and off-states of dopaminergic therapy. The outcome was defined as the development of a new fall. The sway area, velocity, and length increased after the medication administration. The Cox proportional hazards model showed that only previous fall history, Tinetti balance and gait score (on-state), and levodopa equivalent daily dose (LEDD) were associated with the development of future falls. The cumulative risk of fall development showed that the sway length and velocity were associated with future falls after more than six months. The combined LEDD, Tinetti balance and gait score (on-state), and velocity and length of postural sway (on-state) had the highest diagnostic accuracy (area under the curve = 0.9, p < 0.0001). Dopaminergic therapy can improve clinical functional scores but worsen balance-related measures. Increased sway length and velocity during the medication state are hallmarks of future falls, particularly in advanced PD. Combining disease-specific and balance-related measures can serve as an auxiliary diagnosis as risk predictors for future falls.

