Abstract

The purpose of the study was to evaluate visual outcomes and consider management strategies in the eyes with an intraocular foreign body (IOFB). In a single-center, retrospective case-control study, 36 eyes of 36 patients who suffered from open globe injury (OGI) with IOFB were admitted to the Department of Vitreoretinal Surgery of Medical University of Lublin, Poland from January 2015 to December 2020. Most frequent primary procedure was the pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) with IOFB removal (n = 28). Retinal detachment (RD) developed in nine eyes soon after injury or as a further complication. Recurrent retinal detachment occurred in eight of these nine cases. Final VA 0.1 or better was observed in 21 eyes (58%). Fifteen patients had BCVA of less than 0.1. One eye was not included in the final VA assessment due to the short follow-up period. In 25 out of 28 patients who underwent any kind of pars plana vitrectomy (ppV) a BCVA of <0.4 was observed. The prognosis after an IOFB injury is uncertain due to multiple factors in a peri- and postoperative period. Factors predisposing to poor visual outcomes are: IOFB localization in the posterior segment, retinal detachment, vitreous hemorrhage and prolonged silicone oil tamponade.

