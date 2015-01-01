|
Bockhop F, Zeldovich M, Greving S, Krenz U, Cunitz K, Timmermann D, Bonke EM, Bonfert MV, Koerte IK, Kieslich M, Roediger M, Staebler M, Berweck S, Paul T, Brockmann K, Rojczyk P, Buchheim A, von Steinbuechel N. J. Clin. Med. 2022; 12(1): e319.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36615119
Abstract
The Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ) assesses post-concussion symptoms (PCS) after traumatic brain injury (TBI). The current study examines the applicability of self-report and proxy versions of the German RPQ in adolescents (13-17 years) after TBI. We investigated reliability and validity on the total and scale score level. Construct validity was investigated by correlations with the Post-Concussion Symptoms Inventory (PCSI-SR13), Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale 7 (GAD-7), and Patient Health Questionnaire 9 (PHQ-9) and by hypothesis testing regarding individuals' characteristics. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) assessed adolescent-proxy agreement. In total, 148 adolescents after TBI and 147 proxies completed the RPQ. Cronbach's α (0.81-0.91) and McDonald's ω (0.84-0.95) indicated good internal consistency. The three-factor structure outperformed the unidimensional model. The RPQ was strongly correlated with the PCSI-SR13 (self-report: r = 0.80; proxy: r = 0.75) and moderately-strongly with GAD-7 and PHQ-9 (self-report: r = 0.36, r = 0.35; proxy: r = 0.53, r = 0.62). Adolescent-proxy agreement was fair (ICC [2,1] = 0.44, CI(95%) [0.41, 0.47]). Overall, both self-report and proxy assessment forms of the German RPQ are suitable for application in adolescents after TBI. As proxy ratings tend to underestimate PCS, self-reports are preferable for evaluations. Only if a patient is unable to answer, a proxy should be used as a surrogate.
Language: en
Keywords
classical test theory; pediatric traumatic brain injury; psychometric properties; Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire