Abstract

The Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ) assesses post-concussion symptoms (PCS) after traumatic brain injury (TBI). The current study examines the applicability of self-report and proxy versions of the German RPQ in adolescents (13-17 years) after TBI. We investigated reliability and validity on the total and scale score level. Construct validity was investigated by correlations with the Post-Concussion Symptoms Inventory (PCSI-SR13), Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale 7 (GAD-7), and Patient Health Questionnaire 9 (PHQ-9) and by hypothesis testing regarding individuals' characteristics. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) assessed adolescent-proxy agreement. In total, 148 adolescents after TBI and 147 proxies completed the RPQ. Cronbach's α (0.81-0.91) and McDonald's ω (0.84-0.95) indicated good internal consistency. The three-factor structure outperformed the unidimensional model. The RPQ was strongly correlated with the PCSI-SR13 (self-report: r = 0.80; proxy: r = 0.75) and moderately-strongly with GAD-7 and PHQ-9 (self-report: r = 0.36, r = 0.35; proxy: r = 0.53, r = 0.62). Adolescent-proxy agreement was fair (ICC [2,1] = 0.44, CI(95%) [0.41, 0.47]). Overall, both self-report and proxy assessment forms of the German RPQ are suitable for application in adolescents after TBI. As proxy ratings tend to underestimate PCS, self-reports are preferable for evaluations. Only if a patient is unable to answer, a proxy should be used as a surrogate.

Language: en