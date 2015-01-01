SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Brilli V, Crescioli G, Missanelli A, Lanzi C, Trombini M, Ieri A, Gambassi F, Vannacci A, Mannaioni G, Lombardi N. J. Clin. Med. 2023; 12(1): e352.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jcm12010352

PMID

36615154

Abstract

This study describes the exposures and suspected intoxications in children (0-14 years) managed by an Italian reference poison control center (PCC). A seven-year observational retrospective study was performed on the medical records of the Toxicology Unit and PCC, Careggi University Hospital, Florence (Italy). During the study period (2015-2021), a total of 27,212 phone call consultations were managed by the PCC, of which 11,996 (44%) involved subjects aged 0-14 years. Most cases occurred in males (54%) aged 1-5 years (73.8%), mainly at home (97.4%), and with an oral route of intoxication (93%). Cases mainly occurred involuntarily. Consultations were generally requested by caregivers; however, in the age group 12-14 years, 70% were requested by healthcare professionals due to voluntary intoxications. Cleaners (19.44%) and household products (10.90%) were the most represented suspected agents. Pharmacological agents accounted for 28.80% of exposures. Covariates associated with a higher risk of emergency department visit or hospitalization were voluntary intoxication (OR 29.18 [11.76-72.38]), inhalation route (OR 1.87 [1.09-3.23]), and pharmacological agents (OR 1.34 [1.23-1.46]), particularly central nervous system medications. Overall, consultations do not burden national and regional healthcare facilities, revealing the activity of PCCs as having a strategic role in reducing public health spending, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

children; emergency department; clinical practice; clinical toxicology; hospitalisation; intoxication; poison control centre

