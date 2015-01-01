|
Wang H, Zhu Y, Zhang W, Shen S, Wu S, Mohammad LN, She X. Materials (Basel) 2022; 16(1): e225.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36614564
This study evaluates field asphalt aging based on material property changes in pavement with time, and investigates if such changes could have an impact on field rutting performance. Four projects from three different climate zones were monitored as part of the NCHRP 9-49A project at two stages: during pavement construction and two to three years after opening it to traffic. Construction information were collected, and field cores were drilled at both stages to evaluate the material properties of recovered asphalt binder and asphalt mixture. Field rut depth was also measured. In addition, pavement structure, climate and base/subgrade modulus information were also obtained.
asphalt aging; climate condition; field rut depth; material property; pavement structure