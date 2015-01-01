Abstract

Suspenders are the crucial load-bearing components of long-span suspension bridges, and are sensitive to the repetitive vibrations caused by traffic load. The degradation of suspender steel wire is a typical corrosion fatigue process. Although the high-strength steel wire is protected by a coating and protection system, the suspender is still a fragile component that needs to be replaced many times in the service life of the bridge. Flexible central buckles, which may improve the wind resistance of bridges, are used as a vibration control measure in suspension bridges and also have an influence on the corrosion fatigue life of suspenders under traffic load. This study established a corrosion fatigue degradation model of high-strength steel wire based on the Forman crack development model and explored the influence of flexible central buckles on the corrosion fatigue life of suspenders under traffic flow. The fatigue life of short suspenders without buckles and those with different numbers of buckles was analyzed. The results indicate that the bending stress of short suspenders is remarkably greater than that of long suspenders, whereas the corrosion fatigue life of steel wires is lower due to the large bending stress. Bending stress is the crucial factor affecting the corrosion fatigue life of steel wires. Without flexible central buckles, short suspenders may have fatigue lives lower than the design value. The utilization of flexible central buckles can reduce the peak value and equivalent stress of bending stress, and the improved stress state of the short suspender considerably extends the corrosion fatigue life of steel wires under traffic flow. However, when the number of central buckles exceeds two, the increase in number does not improve the service life of steel wire.

