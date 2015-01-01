Abstract

Stone matrix asphalt (SMA) mixture has been widely used in pavement engineering for its preferable in-service performance. However, deterioration of SMA pavement in skid resistance is apparent under traffic loading. There remains lacking attention on skid resistance attenuation of SMA pavement, which in turn is important for skid durability design in practice. Hence, this study aims to perform a thorough investigation to reveal the skid resistance attenuation law of SMA pavement. Multiple types of SMA-13 mixtures prepared by different material designs were selected to conduct a kneading test that simulates real surface states of in-service SMA pavement. Pressure-sensitive film and a 3D laser scanner were utilized for evaluating anti-skid performance and skid durability. The finite element (FE) method is introduced to simulate vehicle braking distance for skid-resistance evaluation. The results show that skid resistance attenuation of SMA pavement consists of two stages: In the first stage, the skid resistance of SMA pavement experiences a short enhancement, followed by a long-term weakening stage. Abundant surface texture of SMA helps to mitigate the impact of traffic load on skid resistance. The FE analysis and pressure-sensitive film results demonstrate the potential of skid durability design of SMA pavement based on the skid resistance attenuation law.

