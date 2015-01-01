SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu X, Chen Q, Li Y, Dong N, Yu H. Materials (Basel) 2023; 16(1): e422.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ma16010422

PMID

36614760

Abstract

Stone matrix asphalt (SMA) mixture has been widely used in pavement engineering for its preferable in-service performance. However, deterioration of SMA pavement in skid resistance is apparent under traffic loading. There remains lacking attention on skid resistance attenuation of SMA pavement, which in turn is important for skid durability design in practice. Hence, this study aims to perform a thorough investigation to reveal the skid resistance attenuation law of SMA pavement. Multiple types of SMA-13 mixtures prepared by different material designs were selected to conduct a kneading test that simulates real surface states of in-service SMA pavement. Pressure-sensitive film and a 3D laser scanner were utilized for evaluating anti-skid performance and skid durability. The finite element (FE) method is introduced to simulate vehicle braking distance for skid-resistance evaluation. The results show that skid resistance attenuation of SMA pavement consists of two stages: In the first stage, the skid resistance of SMA pavement experiences a short enhancement, followed by a long-term weakening stage. Abundant surface texture of SMA helps to mitigate the impact of traffic load on skid resistance. The FE analysis and pressure-sensitive film results demonstrate the potential of skid durability design of SMA pavement based on the skid resistance attenuation law.


Language: en

Keywords

finite element simulation; kneading test; pressure-sensitive film; skid resistance attenuation; stone matrix asphalt mixture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print