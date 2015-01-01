Abstract

New vehicles include several systems that improve their safety, comfort, and performance. A key part of these systems is the use of several sensors around the vehicle, capturing information from the vehicle and its surroundings. For this reason, today, the development and implementation of new sensors is crucial to enable using new technologies, improving their measuring capabilities, and providing new information that, up to now, was not necessary but has become essential.



This Special Issue deals with sensors that have been introduced or will be introduced in the near future in road vehicles. Several sensor families are included in this group, such as sensors for assistance systems, sensors for vehicle dynamics, sensors for capturing information from the vehicle's surroundings, sensors for capturing data from the vehicle interior, sensors for driver supervision, etc. Positioning and digital maps could also be considered as secondary sensors that could provide information, and thus, these challenges will also be taken into account.



Furthermore, new sensors involve new algorithms that need to be implemented for new systems. In this field, we could include perception algorithms (for example, for road or obstacle detection, or for vehicle positioning) and control algorithms for assistance or autonomous applications. In many cases, algorithms involve sensor fusion, and the current trends and solutions in this field are key for obtaining reliable and complete information.

Similarly, although the scope of this Special Issue is not specifically focused on final systems, practical applications supported by these new sensors are also included.

Language: en