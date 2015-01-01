Abstract

The emerging technology that is vehicular platooning is an exciting technology. It promises to save space on congested roadways, improve safety and utilise less fuel for transporting goods, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The technology has already been shown to be vulnerable to attack and exploitation by attackers. Attackers have several attack surfaces available for exploitation to achieve their goals (either personal or financial). The goal of this paper and its contribution to the area of research is to present the attacks and defence mechanisms for vehicular platoons and put risks of existing identified attacks forwards. Here the variety of attacks that have been identified in the literature are presented and how they compromise the wireless communications of vehicle platoons. As part of this, a risk assessment is presented to assess the risk factor of the attacks. Finally, this paper presents the range of defence and countermeasures to vehicle platooning attacks and how they protect the safe operations of vehicular platoons.

