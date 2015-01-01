Abstract

Fire is usually detected with fire detection systems that are used to sense one or more products resulting from the fire such as smoke, heat, infrared, ultraviolet light radiation, or gas. Smoke detectors are mostly used in residential areas while fire alarm systems (heat, smoke, flame, and fire gas detectors) are used in commercial, industrial and municipal areas. However, in addition to smoke, heat, infrared, ultraviolet light radiation, or gas, other parameters could indicate a fire, such as air temperature, air pressure, and humidity, among others. Collecting these parameters requires the development of a sensor fusion system. However, with such a system, it is necessary to develop a simple system based on artificial intelligence (AI) that will be able to detect fire with high accuracy using the information collected from the sensor fusion system. The novelty of this paper is to show the procedure of how a simple AI system can be created in form of symbolic expression obtained with a genetic programming symbolic classifier (GPSC) algorithm and can be used as an additional tool to detect fire with high classification accuracy. Since the investigation is based on an initially imbalanced and publicly available dataset (high number of samples classified as 1-Fire Alarm and small number of samples 0-No Fire Alarm), the idea is to implement various balancing methods such as random undersampling/oversampling, Near Miss-1, ADASYN, SMOTE, and Borderline SMOTE. The obtained balanced datasets were used in GPSC with random hyperparameter search combined with 5-fold cross-validation to obtain symbolic expressions that could detect fire with high classification accuracy. For this investigation, the random hyperparameter search method and 5-fold cross-validation had to be developed. Each obtained symbolic expression was evaluated on train and test datasets to obtain mean and standard deviation values of accuracy (ACC), area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), precision, recall, and F1-score. Based on the conducted investigation, the highest classification metric values were achieved in the case of the dataset balanced with SMOTE method. The obtained values of ACC¯±SD(ACC), AUC¯±SD(ACU), Precision¯±SD(Precision), Recall¯±SD(Recall), and F1-score¯±SD(F1-score) are equal to 0.998±4.79×10-5, 0.998±4.79×10-5, 0.999±5.32×10-5, 0.998±4.26×10-5, and 0.998±4.796×10-5, respectively. The symbolic expression using which best values of classification metrics were achieved is shown, and the final evaluation was performed on the original dataset.

