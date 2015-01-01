SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moreira J, Silva B, Faria H, Santos R, Sousa ASP. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 23(1): e205.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s23010205

PMID

36616803

Abstract

Principal component analysis (PCA) is a dimensionality reduction method that has identified significant differences in older adults' motion analysis previously not detected by the discrete exploration of biomechanical variables. This systematic review aims to synthesize the current evidence regarding PCA use in the study of movement in older adults (kinematics and kinetics), summarizing the tasks and biomechanical variables studied. From the search results, 1685 studies were retrieved, and 19 studies were included for review. Most of the included studies evaluated gait or quiet standing. The main variables considered included spatiotemporal parameters, range of motion, and ground reaction forces. A limited number of studies analyzed other tasks. Further research should focus on the PCA application in tasks other than gait to understand older adults' movement characteristics that have not been identified by discrete analysis.


Language: en

Keywords

older adults; principal component analysis; biomechanics; kinematics; kinetics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print