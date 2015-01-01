Abstract

Automobile datasets for 3D object detection are typically obtained using expensive high-resolution rotating LiDAR with 64 or more channels (Chs). However, the research budget may be limited such that only a low-resolution LiDAR of 32-Ch or lower can be used. The lower the resolution of the point cloud, the lower the detection accuracy. This study proposes a simple and effective method to up-sample low-resolution point cloud input that enhances the 3D object detection output by reconstructing objects in the sparse point cloud data to produce more dense data. First, the 3D point cloud dataset is converted into a 2D range image with four channels: x, y, z, and intensity. The interpolation on the empty space is calculated based on both the pixel distance and range values of six neighbor points to conserve the shapes of the original object during the reconstruction process. This method solves the over-smoothing problem faced by the conventional interpolation methods, and improves the operational speed and object detection performance when compared to the recent deep-learning-based super-resolution methods. Furthermore, the effectiveness of the up-sampling method on the 3D detection was validated by applying it to baseline 32-Ch point cloud data, which were then selected as the input to a point-pillar detection model. The 3D object detection result on the KITTI dataset demonstrates that the proposed method could increase the mAP (mean average precision) of pedestrians, cyclists, and cars by 9.2%p, 6.3%p, and 5.9%p, respectively, when compared to the baseline of the low-resolution 32-Ch LiDAR input. In future works, various dataset environments apart from autonomous driving will be analyzed.

Language: en