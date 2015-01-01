Abstract

Fall detection and physical activity (PA) classification are important health maintenance issues for the elderly and people with mobility dysfunctions. The literature review showed that most studies concerning fall detection and PA classification addressed these issues individually, and many were based on inertial sensing from the trunk and upper extremities. While shoes are common footwear in daily off-bed activities, most of the aforementioned studies did not focus much on shoe-based measurements. In this paper, we propose a novel footwear approach to detect falls and classify various types of PAs based on a convolutional neural network and recurrent neural network hybrid. The footwear-based detections using deep-learning technology were demonstrated to be efficient based on the data collected from 32 participants, each performing simulated falls and various types of PAs: fall detection with inertial measures had a higher F1-score than detection using foot pressures; the detections of dynamic PAs (jump, jog, walks) had higher F1-scores while using inertial measures, whereas the detections of static PAs (sit, stand) had higher F1-scores while using foot pressures; the combination of foot pressures and inertial measures was most efficient in detecting fall, static, and dynamic PAs.

