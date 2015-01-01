Abstract

The tracking of a particular pedestrian is an important issue in computer vision to guarantee societal safety. Due to the limited computing performances of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, the Correlation Filter (CF) algorithm has been widely used to perform the task of tracking. However, it has a fixed template size and cannot effectively solve the occlusion problem. Thus, a tracking-by-detection framework was designed in the current research. A lightweight YOLOv3-based (You Only Look Once version 3) mode which had Efficient Channel Attention (ECA) was integrated into the CF algorithm to provide deep features. In addition, a lightweight Siamese CNN with Cross Stage Partial (CSP) provided the representations of features learned from massive face images, allowing the target similarity in data association to be guaranteed. As a result, a Deep Feature Kernelized Correlation Filters method coupled with Siamese-CSP(Siam-DFKCF) was established to increase the tracking robustness. From the experimental results, it can be concluded that the anti-occlusion and re-tracking performance of the proposed method was increased. The tracking accuracy Distance Precision (DP) and Overlap Precision (OP) had been increased to 0.934 and 0.909 respectively in our test data.

Language: en